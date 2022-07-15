INEC probes burial of uncollected PVCs, vows to sanction culprits

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it has commenced immediate investigation into the alleged burial of uncollected Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs).

INEC said anyone found culpable in what it described as diabolical scheme clearly intended to disenfranchise Nigerians will be sanctioned under the law.

Festus Okoye, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee gave these indications in a statement released Thursday night.

Okoye said the attention of the Commission has been drawn to videos trending online of PVCs allegedly buried underground in some locations, including the compound of a high-profile person.

“Every eligible Nigerian who registered as a voter is entitled to his/her PVC. The constitutional right to vote in any election must never be suppressed or abridged in any way.

“As far as the record of the Commission is concerned, PVCs have been printed for all valid registrants in Nigeria up to January 14, 2022 and delivered to all the States of the Federation for collection by voters. We will not allow retrogressive elements to sabotage our efforts.

“The issues of voter registration, compilation of the voters’ roll and issuance of PVCs are at the heart of any democratic elections and the Commission is working hard to ensure that every eligible citizen who appears in person at the registration venue is registered. We assure Nigerians that this matter will be pursued to its logical conclusion.

“Already, the Commission is reviewing the procedure for collecting PVCs to make it less cumbersome and more transparent. This will be a major topic at the next regular quarterly meeting with stakeholders so that working together we can find a lasting solution to the issue” the statement read in parts.

He appealed to those who found the allegedly buried PVCs to deliver them to INEC’s nearest State or Local Government office, saying that will be their patriotic contribution to the consolidation of Nigeria’s electoral process.