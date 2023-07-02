Nigerian Association of Dermatologists partners La Roche Posay on 2023 World Skin Health Day

As part of their activities to mark the World Skin Health Day 2023, Nigerian Association of Dermatologists in conjunction with the Dermatology Society of Lagos organised a walk to Computer Village in Lagos where they sensitised the marketers on the need for proper skin care.

The walk, which was also held in partnership with La Roche Posay, started at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) and ended at the Computer Village with free consultation to the traders and La Roche Posay sample products given to them according to their skin concerns.

The activities commenced with a courtesy visit to Adetokunbo Fabamwo, a professor and chief medical director, LASUTH, by the participating dermatologists from LASUTH and Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

According to Fabamwo, the skin is the mirror to the body and people need to be mindful of what they apply on their skin.

Beatrice Eneh, La Roche Posay representative in Nigeria, who spoke at the event said: “We are proud to partner with Nigerian Dermatologists on this important initiative because you cannot speak about overall wellness and skincare in isolation.”