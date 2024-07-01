Nigerian army marks 161st anniversary, attributes victory to God

The Nigerian Army has celebrated its 161st anniversary with an Interdenominational Church Service across formations and units, attributing its victory to God Almighty.

Taoreed Lagbaja, a Lt. Gen. and the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), during the interdenominational Service held at Sebastian Catholic Military Church Maxwell Khohe cantonment Jos appreciate God’s guidance and protection throughout the Army’s history.

“The Nigerian Army’s motto, ‘Victory is from God Alone,’ is a testament to our belief that our successes are due to God’s divine intervention.

“We have come to thank God for his blessings and seek his continued guidance and protection”.

The Chief of Army Staff represented by Philip Eromosele, a Major General and Commander Corps of Engineers, congratulated personnel and families, recognizing the importance of thanking God for past successes and seeking divine guidance for the future.

General Lagbaja highlighted the Nigerian Army’s rich history, having been through wars, conflicts, and military operations.

“The Nigerian Army, established in 1863, has a rich history of defending Nigeria’s territorial integrity and participating in international peacekeeping missions. Its commitment to national unity, integration, and development has earned it recognition as a formidable force in the country.

He noted that the institution has been led by 61 individuals, with 23 designated as Chief of Army Staff.

Gen Lagbaja appreciated the support of the President, Commander-in-Chief, and other leaders, saying, “I wish the Nigerian Army family a happy NADCEL 2024. May God Almighty continue to guide and protect our men and their families and grant us victory over the enemies of our dear country”.

The Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) 2024 theme, “Transforming the Nigerian Army: Imperative for Combating Contemporary Security Challenges within a Joint Environment,” underscores the Army’s commitment to national unity, integration, and development.

The interfaith prayers which started with the Jumaat Prayers on Friday and the Interdenominational Church Service on Sunday marked the beginning of NADCEL 2024 activities, which will showcase the Nigerian Army’s achievements and outline plans in its pledged commitment to strengthening national security, the rule of law, and economic prosperity.

The church service in Jos which featured prayers, hymns, and readings, was attended by officers, men, and families of the Nigerian Army.