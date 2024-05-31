Nigerian army hunts 11 individuals linked to tragic Plateau killings

Special Task on internal security in Plateau, Operation Safe Haven, has declared 11 persons wanted in connection with various attacks and killings, especially in Barkin Ladi, Bassa, Bokkos and Riyom local government.

OPSH said that they’re wanted for questioning for their complicity in attacks at different locations in Plateau State

Deputy Commander of Operation Safe Haven, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) DCP Terzungwe Iyua, who disclosed this at a press briefing at the OPSH headquarters in Jos on Friday said that a handsome reward awaits those who assist the authorities in arresting them.

Read also: Nigerian army dismisses six soldiers, sanctions two in Plateau

He gave the names of the wanted persons as Muhammadu MP from Bokkos with phone no. O9114827408; Muhammed (aka) MOPOL with phone number 09126869112; Rabiu Ibrahim from Yelwa/ Gashish/Nghar villages; Buba Sobe from Tenti in Barkin Ladi, Senfos Inusa Gaine from Zorgom and Nahaska Boderi also from Tenti, in Barkin Ladi

Others are Dudi Mohammadu from Yamusa Bago hamlet in Machambe Village, Habu Mohammadu from Yamusa Bago hamlet in Machambe Village, Ja’afaru Matakala from Yamusa Bago hamlet in Machambe Village; Hassan Waje from Yamusa Bago hamlet in Machambe Village and Sanusi Dafor from Bokkos local council.

He said that despite all efforts to restore peace in the area, these persons have continued to be a clog in the wheel of progress.

The deputy commander said that in line with the mandate of Operation SAFE HAVEN, the officers and men have not rested on their oars in the efforts to bring the perpetrators of these heinous crimes to face justice.

According to him, “In this regard, we have sustained intelligence-led operations, which led to the naturalisation in contact with some of the perpetrators, as well as the arrest

of most of the criminals, who participated in the attacks.

“For those still at large, over time we exploited the use of technology, to conduct forensic examination which revealed their identities.

Operation SAFE HAVEN has continued to take proactive steps towards securing lives, and property in the Joint Operations Area.

“These efforts have been occasionally derailed by activities of enemies of peace. The attack on parts of Barkin Ladi and Mangu local government areas on Christmas Eve of 2023, is a case in focus.

Read also: Proper understanding of mandate of our ministry has changed the narrative in Plateau Nanjul

“Also, while concerted efforts were being made, to restore peace and stability in the area, some other criminals struck parts of Bokkos, and Mangu Local Government Areas on 19 – 20 April 2024 and 8 May 2024, which resulted in the loss of lives and property.

“Consequently, the following persons are Wanted for questioning for their complicity in attacks at different locations in Plateau State:

SECRET; Muhammadu MP from Bokkos with phone contact O91 1 482 7408.

Muhammed MOPOL with phone number 09126869 1 1 2.

Rabiu Ibrahim from Yelwa/ Gashish/ Nghar villages.

Buba Sobe from Tenti.

Senfos Inusa Gaine from Zorgom.

Nahaska Boderi from Tenti.

Dudi Mohammadu from Yamusa Bago hamlet in Machambe Village.

Habu Mohammadu from Yamusa Bago hamlet in Machambe Village.

Ja’afaru Matakala from Yamusa Bago hamlet in Machambe Village.

Hassan Waje from Yamusa Bago hamlet in Machambe Village.

Sanusi Dafor from Bokkos LGA.

“Anyone with useful information on the whereabouts of the wanted suspects should kindly contact Operation SAFE HA VEN, the Nigerian Police Force, and the Department of State Services on any of the following numbers: 07059473022, 08074633336, 08038907662, 08055593500. 08075391 844, 09053872296.

“A handsome reward awaits any person or group of persons, who provides useful information leading to the arrest of any of the wanted suspects.”