Nigerian Air Force offloads presidential jet in budget-cutting measure

To streamline its operations and reduce costs, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has announced the sale of its Falcon 900B aircraft, a once-proud member of the presidential air fleet.

The decision to offload the aircraft stems from the federal government’s directive to all ministries and agencies to cut unnecessary expenses. The NAF, in compliance with this directive, has identified the Falcon 900B as an asset that can be spared, given its limited utilization in recent years.

“The sale of the Falcon 900B is part of our ongoing efforts to optimize our fleet and ensure that we are operating as efficiently as possible,” said NAF spokesperson Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet. “The proceeds from the sale will be reinvested in other areas that are more critical to our operations.”

The Falcon 900B, a tri-jet executive jet manufactured by Dassault Aviation, has been in service with the NAF for over two decades. It has served as a transport aircraft for senior government officials and military personnel. Still, its use has dwindled in recent years due to the acquisition of newer and more efficient aircraft.

Interested buyers are invited to submit bids for the Falcon 900B, with the deadline set for December 24, 2023. The NAF has emphasized that all bids must comply with the Public Procurement Act 2007 provisions.

The sale of the Falcon 900B marks a symbolic shift in the NAF’s priorities, as it moves away from maintaining a lavish presidential fleet and focuses on its core mission of defending the nation’s airspace.