Seyi Tinubu’s use of presidential jet sparks outrage

Nigerians are expressing disappointment over the use of the presidential jet by Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Tinubu, to attend a polo tournament in Kano. The incident took place on Sunday, where Seyi Tinubu was seen at the 2023 NPA Kano International Polo Tournament at the Usman Dantata Polo Ground.

Many citizens have taken to social media to voice their concerns, accusing the Tinubu family of treating the country’s resources as their personal wealth. Some also criticized the president’s family for what they perceive as insensitivity to the hardships faced by the general population, especially in the wake of the removal of fuel subsidies without adequate relief measures.

Photographs shared on social media showed Seyi Tinubu arriving at Kano airport in the company of security personnel. He was received by a representative of the Kwankwasiyya movement, which is associated with Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), according to Daily Trust.

Nigerians took to social media to express their reactions to the incident. One Twitter user, @Uncle_sarm, remarked, “No be today e start, Nigeria has made political offices family business, I won’t be surprised to see ‘office of the son of the President.'”

@YouthspireNG added, “You can imagine the waste, using federal resources to fund frivolities and endorsed by state officials. What a show of shame.”

Another user, @Oluchima1, commented, “And he was received by the Kwankwassiya movement man who is an NNPP man… Some hidden things but time will unfold everything.”

Reflecting on the situation, @titude questioned, “Is this a country??? We serve the father and his son??”

@Godwill4sure expressed concerns about the state of affairs, saying, “This country is a country of no law, do as you like. The politicians are playing the game of religion and tribe very well. And the poor citizens are dancing to their songs. That’s why they can do as they like.”

Seyi Tinubu’s use of a presidential jet for a private event has ignited a heated debate and raised questions about the use of government resources by political figures and their families.