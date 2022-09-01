Nigeria should be lending to other countries – Delta Commissioner

Delta State Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu has said that with the rich endowment of Nigeria, the country should be able to lend money to, not just other African nations, but to other countries of the world.

He also expressed unhappiness over the high level of disunity in the country, saying that rather than uniting the various segments of the country for the harnessing of the nation’s full potential, the government at the centre had continued to divide the people and borrowing needlessly.

“Everybody is talking about Nigeria being potentially rich, yet, on daily basis, the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government is busy borrowing, which means we don’t have what we need to be able to deliver,” said Aniagwu, a stalwart of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State.

He said that what the nation needed was to put the potential human and natural resources together to ensure that every hand was on the deck to get the resources required to deliver the nation.

Aniagwu spoke shortly after his keynote address during the official inauguration of the PDP New Generation executives/Local Government Area Coordinators in Delta State, held in Asaba, the state capital.

He said that they were inaugurated to work for the success of ‘Reset Nigeria’, an agenda of Atiku/Okowa presidential ticket ahead 2023 general election in the country.

He said that the ‘Reset Nigeria’ project was all about correcting the wrongs that exist in the country.

“Many things have gone wrong with our country. The issue of insecurity is terrible; the division among the different ethnic groups and the geopolitical zones is alarming; that our children are not in school due to ASUU strike as well as the fallen standard of education is quite disturbing; the fact that the Local Government System is not functioning due to lack of devolution of power, is disturbing,” he said.

“Also, the issue of not being able to make the nation’s economy work for the people so that our young ones who are educated could be employed or get job is too bad,” he added and posited that Atiku/Okowa had identified all the issues in its covenant with Nigerians.

He said that the reason the youth needed to queue into the project was that Atiku/Okowa is talking about the present for the youth and not just their future.

In this case, we have to address these issues that have divided us as a people – the need for us to come together and binding of every segment of our society so that at the end of the day, we are able to pull together, he said.

He noted that the essence of the inauguration was to bring all hands on deck, adding that, “we recognised that the youth do have very critical role not only in galvanising for the votes but also becoming leaders who would learn the process of leading.”

“If they are able to play their roles, they would have been better equipped to also play very critical role in the governance of our country,” Aniagwu said.