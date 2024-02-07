Nigeria offers record N1trn Treasury Bills as interest rate set to jump

Nigeria put a record N1 trillion worth of Treasury Bills on offer at an auction on Wednesday, the highest since the CBN started tracking data.

The N1 trillion auction includes N600 billion allocated for the 364-day bills, and N200 billion each for the 182-day and 91-day bills.

Sources say the yield on the one-year treasury bill at Wednesday’s auction jumped to as high as 20 percent.

The Debt Management Office is yet to publish the results of the auction which will show the subscription level and the stop rates.

In the last auction, the stop rate for the one-year bill was 11.54 percent while the 91-day bills and 182-day bills closed at 5 percent and 7.15 percent respectively.

Details later…