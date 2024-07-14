Nigeria now among top 10 global noodle consumers

Nigeria is now the tenth-highest consumer of noodles globally, according to data from the World Instant Noodles Association.

In its recent data for 2023, the World Instant Noodles Association revealed that Nigeria is now among top 10 countries in the world that consume the most noodles with an average consumption of 3 billion.

This comes after the country ranked 11th in 2022 following closely behind Brazil with 40 points.

Instant noodles are a popular staple consumed across the globe, either as a snack or a meal. However, instant noodles are constantly under criticism and scepticism surrounding their lack of nutritional value.

The noodles market is forecast to increase by $9.67 billion, at a compound annual growth rate of 3.2 percent between 2023 and 2028.

In ascending order, here are the top 10 countries with the highest consumption of noodles in 2023, according to data from the World Instant Noodles Association.

Nigeria

With increasing prices of other carbohydrate diets like rice, Nigerians have alternated with noodles, pushing the country’s consumption rate up the global rank to becoming 10th.

Read also: Top 10 countries with most noodles consumption

Nigeria consumed a total of 3 billion noodles per serving in 2023, up 6.8 percent from 2.8 billion in 2022.

Different flavours of noodles are consumed by both the young and old as a snack and food.

From 2019 to 2023, Nigeria consumed a total of 12.8 billion servings of noodles.

Thailand

With 4 billion noodles consumed in 2023, Thailand maintains its ninth position on the list of countries that consume the most noodles.

It rose 2.1 percent from 3.9 billion in 2022, however, the country maintained its initial position of ninth.

Republic of Korea

Noodle also known as ‘Ramen’ is considered a comfortable food for South Koreans, a dish they eat an average of four to five times per day.

Noodles are a popular food among Koreans. They prefer thick noodles with a springy texture mixed with potato starch.

Read also: Why noodles are common on Nigerians dining table

In 2023, 4.04 billion servings of noodles were consumed up 1 percent from 4 billion accrued in 2022.

Philippines

The most popular type of noodle in the Philippines is the fried noodle. It is mostly eaten as a snack.

The Philippines is the seventh country with the highest food consumption in the world, a position it has held since 2014.

In 2023, its total servings per year was 4.4 billion up 2.3 percent from its 2022 servings of 4.3 billion.

United States of America (USA)

Following behind Japan in the league of highest noodle-consuming countries is the USA.

While noodles are not considered a staple food in the country, it is, however, still loved and enjoyed by many Americans.

In 2023, 5.1 billion servings of noodles were consumed in the United States, declining by 1 percent from 5.2 billion in 2022.

Japan

There is a wide variety of noodles, including those developed in collaboration with local ramen shops and famous restaurants, and low-calorie products for health-conscious consumers.

Ranking as the fifth country with the highest noodle consumption, a total of 5.8 billion servings per year were consumed in Japan in 2023.

Vietnam

The people of Vietnam’s special ways of preparing noodles make the dish a favourite among its locals and visitors.

With 8.1 billion per serving in 2023, the country ranks fourth on the list of global noodles consumers. This is 4 percent below its 2022 value of 8.5 billion.

India

Indians eat noodles with only a small amount of soup and more vegetables, making it the third country on the list.

The people of the Asian continent consumed a total of 8.7 billion noodles per serving in 2o23.

Indonesia

Indonesia follows directly after China as the country with the highest noodle consumption in the world.

This is not far-fetched as many Indonesian foods are influenced by China. The country served a total of 14.5 billion in 2023.

China/Hong Kong

China alone consumes about 40 billion packages of instant noodles per year which is approximately 39 percent of the world’s total consumption, making it the country with the highest noodles consumption, a position it has maintained since 2018.

In 2023, China and Hong Kong consumed 42 billion servings of noodles, making it the country with the highest noodle consumption in the world. However, this is 6 percent below its 45 billion servings in 2022.