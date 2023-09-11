Nigeria needs N21trillion to bridge housing deficit- Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima, on Sunday, projected that Nigeria’s housing deficit- will require about N21 trillion to bridge the housing deficit.

Shettima noted that the nation needs to construct about 28 million urgently, but the gap remains huge despite several interventions.

Shettima stated this on Sunday in Sokoto at the groundbreaking for the construction of a 500-unit Housing Estate by the State government.

According to the VP, “Nigeria has a deficit of 28 million houses, and we will need N21 trillion to meet our housing needs.

He, however, commended Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto state, whose efforts he said ” is highly commendable and worthy of emulation by other State governments.”

“The Governor has started well by completing the roads and flyovers he inherited,” he added.

Earlier in his remarks, Governor Aliyu said the housing estate would be for civil servants and would be sold to them when completed on an owner-occupier basis.

“This is a project initiated by the former Governor of the State, Magatakarda Wamakko, but was later abandoned by the immediate past administration, but we are determined to complete it for the benefit of our workers and the general public,” he said.

The Governor disclosed that the project at Wamakko Local Government Area of the State will cost the State government N7.3 billion.

The event, which was to mark 100 days in office by the administration, was attended by the Former Governor of Sokoto State, Wamakko; Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari; Minister of State, Water Resources and Sanitation, Bello Goronyo; and Former Deputy Governor of Sokoto State, Mukhtari Shagari, among others.

