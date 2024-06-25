Nigeria government bans single-use plastics in ministries, other offices

The Federal Executive Council (FEC), Tuesday, approved the ban of single-use plastics single-use plastics, in its offices , across the MDAs.

Iziaq Salako, the Minister of state for environment, revealed this while fielding questions from State House journalists, after the federal executive council meeting, presided over by President Bola Tinubu, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The single-use plastics include those used as pet bottles, sachet water among others.

Read also: Beyond the Backlash: Why we must stand strong for a plastic-free Nigeria

The minister said the ban aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s broader plastic waste management strategy and demonstrates the government’s commitment to tackling the triple threat of climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution.

He said the Council, including President Tinubu, unanimously approved the ban, which is in line with the 2022 National Policy on Plastic Waste Management.

Salako stressed the severity of plastic pollution in Nigeria, describing it as “a major issue in our country”.

He affirmed that plastic waste often clogs drains and contributes to flooding, while also polluting the oceans and affecting human health and the environment.

He explained that the ban is part of the administration’s efforts to promote responsible plastic waste management by refusing, reducing, reusing, repurposing, and recycling.

Salako had declared that the ban serves as a leading example for the Nigerian populace to be environmentally responsible and use plastic waste judiciously.

“As you know, plastic is one of the key challenges that we face when we go to our drains. And when we talk about issue of flooding, we find out that plastic waste is heavily criminated. You also find out that plastic pollution is a major issue in our oceans, is a major issue affecting human health affecting our environment.

He said: “The federal ministry of environment proposed and the federal executive council approved the at the ban on the use of on the go plastics, what we know as single use plastics in all ministries, agencies and departments of the federal governments. This is in line with the 2022 national policy on from gas to waste management.

“We must say that the discussion in EXCO was very smooth because all members of EXCO including Mr President was very enthusiastic about this ban. This ban is also in line with the commitment of Mr. President to ensure that Nigeria plays its part in ensuring that the triple crisis of climate change, pollution and biodiversity loss is frontally address.

“So in order for us to adequately and properly use all the five principles of sustainability in terms of refusing, reducing, reusing, repurposing and recycling council has approved that with some framework being put in place that will be no longer use of single use plastics, with all ministries, departments and agencies of governments.

” Of course, this is to serve as a leading by example, to the Nigerian populace so that we know that we have to be environmentally responsible and use plastic waste very, very responsibly.”