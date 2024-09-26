Nigeria gets $600,000 flood relief fund from Gates Foundation

The Nigerian government has secured a $600,000 relief fund and commitments from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

The donation was announced when Vice President Kashim Shettima met with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation led by its head of Global Development Programme, Dr. Christopher Elias, on the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly in New York, Punch reported.

The relief fund is to “hasten relief efforts for victims of the devastating floods, as well as for health and agricultural sectors’ reforms,” Stanley Nkwocha, the senior special assistant to the vice president on media and communications, revealed in a statement he signed Thursday.

The statement is titled ‘Nigeria secures $600,000 for flood relief, health, agric sectors’ reforms.’

The announcement comes days after the Federal Government established a Disaster Relief Fund that, it says, would enable it to “build greater resilience” in preventing and responding to natural disasters nationwide, especially floods.

Wale Edun, the minister of finance and coordinating minister of the economy, who announced the fund on Monday said the DRF would consider the unique threats posed by climate change by pooling funds from a broad spectrum of public and private sector players and international donors.

Specifically, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation pledged $600,000 for flood relief in Borno state and other health sector initiatives, with an additional $5m grant approved for Lagos Business School and partners to develop the agricultural economics of industrial cassava.

Nigeria’s Vice President, Shettima, reaffirmed the commitment of the administration of President Bola Tinubu to placing health, nutrition, and agricultural development at the forefront of the nation’s national agenda.

“We are deeply committed to addressing the pressing developmental challenges facing our nation, particularly the significant malnutrition crisis,” he stated.

He emphasised the Nigerian government’s dedication to integrity and effective leadership in tackling these issues, pointing out that there is an urgency in securing locations for maize production under the Telemaze programme.

Promising swift action on import permits for certified seeds, the VP said, “We recognize the critical importance of food security and industrial agricultural development.

“The Cassava Accelerator programme, in particular, holds immense potential for our economy.

“We are pursuing a whole-of-government approach to digitisation and data exchange systems, which we believe will revolutionise our public services,” the VP added while reiterating the government’s focus and commitment to digital transformation.

Shettima further expressed firm belief that “with the expertise” of Nigeria’s ministers, “and the continued support of partners like the Gates Foundation,” the nation remains confident in its “ability to drive meaningful change and improve the lives of all Nigerians.”

On his part, Christopher Elias, president of the Global Development Programme at the Gates Foundation, said the Foundation is deeply worried about the severe flooding in Borno, and is “committed to supporting Nigeria in times of crisis.”

The Foundation also pledged support for Nigeria’s health sector reforms, particularly in the fight against polio.

“We’re impressed by the national task force’s efforts to eliminate variant polioviruses by year-end,” Elias noted.

Also, Rodger Voorhies, president of Global Growth & Opportunity Division at the Bill & Melinda, detailed plans for scaling up drought-tolerant maize

Also, Rodger Voorhies, president of Global Growth & Opportunity Division at the Bill & Melinda, detailed plans for scaling up drought-tolerant maize production and advancing the Nigeria Cassava Investment Accelerator programme.

He disclosed that a $5 million grant has been approved for Lagos Business School and partners to develop the agricultural economics of industrial cassava.

“Industrial cassava presents a multi-billion-dollar opportunity for Nigeria,” Voorhies explained.

He requested import permits for 5,000 metric tons of certified maize seed to build a foundation seed system in the country.

Uche Amaonwu, Director of the Nigeria Country Office at the Gates Foundation, expressed appreciation for the ongoing partnership, particularly highlighting a $60 million investment in sector-wide programmes and collaborations on reproductive health issues.

Others present at the meeting were Deputy Director, Programme Advocacy and Communications, at the Gates Foundation, Ekenem Isichei, and top Nigerian government officials.

Meanwhile, president / CEO of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote also paid a courtesy call to Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Dangote is also the co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.