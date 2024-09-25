Flood-hit Borno receives N200m relief funding from NPA

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has identified with victims of the devastating flood disaster that ravaged communities in Borno State with a donation of N200 million as a corporate humanitarian gesture.

“The Nigerian Ports Authority stands with Borno State during this very devastating occurrence that has resulted in huge losses and disruption of lives and livelihoods,” Abubakar Dantsoho, managing director of the NPA, said in a letter to the Borno State Government.

He said the NPA under the guidance of Adegboyega Oyetola, minister of Marine & Blue Economy, donates a token of N200 million to support the State’s disaster relief efforts.

According to him, the donation would aid efforts at stabilising the victims as quickly as possible.

The Authority was represented at the presentation of the cheque to the Governor of Borno State in Maiduguri by the trio of Ibrahim Abba Umar, executive director of Engineering & Technical Services; Vivian Richard Edet, executive director of Finance & Administration, and Olalekan Badmus, executive director of Marine & Operations.