WMD: Oyetola pledges to sustain zero piracy on Nigerian waters

Adegboyega Oyetola, minister of Marine and Blue Economy, has assured the nation’s maritime industry of commitment to sustain zero piracy and safe shipping.

Speaking ahead of Thursday’s World Maritime Day themed, ‘Navigating the Future: Safety First,’ Oyetola said President Bola Tinubu’s desire to make Nigeria a maritime hub in Africa.

According to him, the first major step by the President in navigating the future for Nigeria was the creation of the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, and putting up policies and programmes that would ensure the safety of the country’s waterways.

Also speaking, Abubakar Dantsoho, managing director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), applauded Oyetola for his drive towards ensuring port efficiency.

“The minister’s drive and tenacity is unmatched. He has constantly drummed it into our ears that he is focused on delivering results for Nigeria,” the NPA boss said.

World Maritime Day is an annual event that provides an opportunity to focus on the importance of shipping and other maritime activities and to emphasise a particular aspect of the work of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO).

Ismail Omipidan, spokesman of the Minister, said the theme for the 2024 World Maritime Day, reflects IMO’s efforts at enhancing maritime safety and security and protecting the marine environment.

The Minister expressed the country’s commitment to sustaining the gains of the Deep Blue Project, to maximise the security of the country’s maritime domain.

Initiated by the Nigerian Government and led by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), the Deep Blue Project addresses the complex security challenges in Nigeria’s waterways.

Since its full deployment in 2021 within the Nigerian Continental Shelf, maritime security has been significantly enhanced.

Meanwhile, Oyetola said enhanced security is responsible for the zero piracy on Nigerian waters in the last 24 months.

He said the United Nations Security Council, at its 905th meeting, acknowledged the progress made by Nigeria in maritime security concerning the contributions of the Deep Blue project.

He said Nigeria will continued to deploy assets and build infrastructure that would enhance efficient port operations part from our rehabilitation and modernisation efforts, .

“For instance, only recently, the Minister inaugurated two newly-acquired 80-tonne bollard pull tugboats, by the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), which were deployed to enhance the berthing of vessels at the Dangote Refinery and Lekki Deep Seaport.

“The vessels are already supporting port security, patrol, and surveillance and are helping to deliver efficient pilotage and towage services to help the growing cargo evacuation needs of the Lekki maritime corridor,” he explained.

Oyetola assured that the new regulatory transportation code, which was unveiled at National Inland Waterways Authority’s (NIWA) recently, would significantly standardise water transportation, minimise accidents, and provide a structured environment for potential investors.

The 2024 World Maritime Day is scheduled to hold in Lagos this Thursday, with Larry Awosika, chairman of Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf (CLCS), as special guest of honour.