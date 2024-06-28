Nigeria, France strengthens partnership at AFD’s 15th anniversary

At the Agence Française de Développement (AFD) 15th anniversary celebration, Nigeria and France reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening their bilateral partnership.

Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on media and publicity, acknowledging the significant impact of the French Development Agency in Nigeria’s climate action efforts, praised the agency’s collaboration with the National Council on Climate Change, particularly their support in embedding a greenhouse gas emissions expert.

“And in the climate action space, we acknowledge the transformative impact that the French Development Agency has had in its partnership with different institutions of our government.

“Particularly the National Council on Climate Change and where your support for the embedding of a greenhouse gas emissions expert has positioned the NCCC to effectively establish and maintain over time, a greenhouse gas management and inventory system, “ he said.

Ngelale stressed the importance of continuing and expanding this cooperation, especially in the face of negative perceptions about France’s role in the region.

Abubakar Bagudu, the Minister of Budget and Planning, highlighted the need for more investments to sustain stakeholders’ confidence and support a resilient citizenry.

He stressed the importance of further international support to address challenges and promote sustainable development.

He emphasized Promoting Nigeria’s economic and political interests internationally by leveraging France’s knowledge and influence and Investing in infrastructure to support pastoralist populations and modernize agricultural practices.

Speaking also, Jean Hasperue, the acting ambassador of France to Nigeria, reaffirmed France’s commitment to being a trusted partner through investment, development, security, humanitarian efforts, and support for ECOWAS.

He discussed French private sector investments aimed at making Nigeria safer, improving the situation of displaced persons, and supporting projects in agriculture and industry.

Hasperue also briefed on France’s ongoing support for Nigeria in enhancing security, particularly in the Northwest region, the humanitarian efforts to improve the situation of displaced persons and the potential implementation of projects to enhance the quality of services and infrastructure accessible to the population.

“Also in relation to the north, a word on the humanitarian german nexus to say that we are working towards the situation of the displaced person through humanitarian intervention, but also to study the possible implementation via AMD or proiect that will contribute to improving the quality of COVID services and infrastructure to which the population has access.”