Nigeria Customs surpass revenue target by 25%, record N2.24tr

The Nigerian Customs Service has declared the sum of N2.24 trillion revenue for the year 2021, representing a 25 percent increase from the N1.67 trillion target set for the year.

The total sum generated also represents a 43.45 percent increase from N1,562,115,419,216.32 generated in 2020.

Commenting on this feat on Thursday, the Comptroller-General of Customs, Hameed Ibrahim Ali described it as a result of the resolute pursuit of what is right and willingness to adapt to changes brought about by global health challenges occasioned by Covid-19.

According to him, the service revenue generation profile has continued to be on the rise annually as the ongoing reforms in the Service insist on reforms including; strategic deployment of officers strictly using the standard operating procedure, strict enforcement of extant guidelines by the tariff and trade department.

Other reforms embraced by the Service included; automation of the Customs process thereby eliminating vices associated with the manual process, robust stakeholder sensitization resulting in more informed/voluntary compliance, and increased disposition of officers and men to put national interest above selves.

He said, “The Service efforts to prevent the entry of items that could compromise the security of our citizens, Economy and the well-being of our people resulted in the seizures of 5,096 assorted items with a duty paid value of N13,7 and 160 suspects at different levels of Investigation or Prosecution.

“Other landmark achievements in 2021 that are capable of boosting national security and economy are: the installation of three (3) brand new scanners in Apapa, Tin-Can Island and Onne Ports, the introduction of standard operating procedure for the use of scanners.

The Service according to him acquired rugged, gun trucks to secure anti-smuggling operatives in an increasingly hostile environment.

He further added that the E-customs take-off process which was adopted is now at the stage of final signing of agreement.

“All these are expected to impact positively on trade facilitation, fight smuggling, block revenue leakages and significantly impact on revenue generation and national security. NCS management recognizes the selfless efforts of Officers and Men who remained undaunted throughout the year resulting in these achievements.

“NCS remains totally committed to the course of protecting national security and economy, we call on Nigerians, especially the business community to support the NCS as our borders open to African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) in order to benefit from the trade agreement and other cross border activities,” he said.