Niger: U.S joins ECOWAS to call for restoration of democracy

The United States government has joined the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to call for the restoration of the constitution in Niger Republic.

The U.S. call comes after leaders of the regional economic bloc concluded a more than two-hour meeting in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city, on Thursday to discuss how best to resolve the political impasse in Niger Republic.

Anthony Blinken, the U.S. Secretary of State, issued a press statement on Thursday urging the ECOWAS to explore all options to bring about a peaceful resolution of the crisis.

He said, “The United States joins the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in calling for the restoration of constitutional order in Niger. The United States appreciates the determination of ECOWAS to explore all options for the peaceful resolution of the crisis.

“Democracy is the best foundation for development, social cohesion, and stability in Niger. We stand with the Nigerien people in working towards these goals.”

Blinken echoed the thoughts of the regional economic bloc in condemning the illegal detention of the outsted president of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum, who has been held under house arrest at the presidential palace for more than two weeks and is running low on food, water, and electricity.

He said, “We echo the ECOWAS condemnation of the illegal detention of President Mohamed Bazoum, his family, and members of the government, as well as the unacceptable conditions under which they are being held, and call for their immediate release.

“Like ECOWAS, the United States will hold the Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP) accountable for the safety and security of President Bazoum, his family, and detained members of the government.”