Mutfwang’s transportation revolution, a new dawn for Plateau residents

In a monumental stride towards enhancing the lives of Plateau State residents, Governor Caleb Mutfwang has spearheaded a transformative initiative aimed at revolutionising the transportation sector.

With the commissioning of 15 state-of-the-art TinCity diesel buses to alleviate transportation woes within the metropolis of Jos, coupled with the introduction of 20 sleek Siana buses catering to the Jos-Abuja route, the governor has set a new standard of accessibility and affordability for commuters across the state.

The unveiling of these modern transit solutions marks a pivotal moment in Plateau’s history, as the governor reaffirms his unwavering commitment to prioritising the welfare of the people. By addressing the pressing need for reliable and efficient transportation options, he is not merely unveiling buses; he is unveiling pathways to progress and prosperity for all Plateau residents.

The TinCity diesel buses, equipped with cutting-edge technology and safety features, are set to redefine the commuting experience in Jos. With spacious interiors to accommodate 46 passengers per trip, comfortable seating, and eco-friendly engines, these buses offer a glimpse into the future of urban mobility. Gone are the days of overcrowded, unreliable transport, under Governor Mutfwang’s visionary leadership, convenience and comfort take center stage.

Furthermore, the introduction of the Siana buses linking Jos to Abuja represents a monumental leap forward in intercity transportation connectivity. As Plateau becomes increasingly integrated into the national fabric, these buses serve as conduits of economic growth and social cohesion, facilitating seamless travel between two major hubs. Whether it’s for business or leisure, commuters can now traverse the distance between Jos and Abuja with ease.

Beyond the tangible benefits of enhanced mobility, Mutfwang’s transportation agenda carries profound implications for Plateau’s socio-economic landscape. By reducing commuting times, increasing accessibility to markets and employment opportunities, and stimulating tourism and trade, these buses serve as catalysts for sustainable development and inclusive growth.

With the introduction of the TinCity buses, equipped with state-of-the-art digital card systems, the buses are aimed to streamline fare collection and enhance the overall commuter experience. Priced at a nominal N2000, these digital cards would provide passengers with convenient and hassle-free access to the TinCity bus network, ensuring that transportation remained affordable and accessible to all residents of Jos metropolis. Moreover, with a fare of just N200 per drop, the TinCity buses will offer a cost-effective alternative to traditional modes of transportation, empowering commuters to navigate the city with ease and convenience.

Addressing the people of the state while commissioning the TinCity buses in Jos,

Mutfwang said the move comes as part of the government’s efforts to improve urban mobility and enhance the quality of life for residents.

The commissioning ceremony held in Jos, was attended by government officials, stakeholders, and members of the general public. The governor emphasized the importance of accessible and efficient transportation systems in fostering economic growth and social development.

The governor said the newly commissioned buses were equipped with modern amenities, including comfortable seating, air conditioning, among others, adding that each bus is also fitted with state-of-the-art safety features to ensure the security and well-being of passengers.

He further said the introduction of the TinCity buses aligns with the government’s broader vision for sustainable urban mobility. By transitioning to cleaner-burning diesel engines, the buses contribute to reducing carbon emissions and mitigating environmental pollution in the city.

He added that the implementation of the bus service is expected to have a positive impact on the daily lives of Jos residents, particularly those reliant on public transportation for their daily commutes.

In addition to improving transportation within the city, Governor Mutfwang emphasized the government’s commitment to ongoing infrastructure development initiatives aimed at enhancing the overall livability and competitiveness of Plateau State.

“We gather to mark a transformative step in our beloved city’s march towards modernity and progress—the unveiling of the Tin City Metro Urban Transportation Initiative. At the core of this initiative is our unwavering commitment to improving the daily lives of our people. We have procured 15 state-of-the-art MAN-Diesel buses, a move aimed at mitigating the costs of intra-city travel and providing a respite from the daily transportation challenges our commuters face.

“These buses are not mere vehicles; they are mobile hubs of innovation, equipped with the latest amenities such as Near Field Communication (NFC) and secure card payment systems. We are ushering in an era of digitized travel, aligning with the global shift towards cashless transactions for the convenience of our passengers. Safety and oversight are the cornerstones of our transportation network. To this end, we have integrated comprehensive video monitoring systems with audio/video feeds on each bus. This measure guarantees the safety of our passengers and instills a culture of accountability and transparency within our operations.

“The Tin City Metro Urban Transportation Initiative is more than a transportation project; it is a catalyst for community development. It is expected to generate between 500 to 1000 job opportunities, fueling economic growth and fostering development across the state.

“This initiative is about propelling our city into a future of prosperity and advancement. I want to reassure the people of Plateau State of our administration’s dedication to exemplary leadership. Guided by principles of integrity, character, the fear of God and a deep-seated love for our state, we will continue to introduce initiatives that alleviate economic burdens and elevate your quality of life for the greater glory.

“Our government will remain steadfast in its adherence to due process, accountability, transparency, equity, and the rule of law. I call upon all traders and citizens to collaborate with our officials who strive to maintain a clean and healthy environment for us all. Rest assured, every decision made by this government is with your best interest at heart.

“I call on all stakeholders, including leaders of MDAs, government parastatals, and appointees, to champion this transformative initiative. Leadership is not just about envisioning change; it is about being an active participant in its realisation. A tangible expression of our commitment is the adoption of metro travel cards for our staff. This initiative not only provides them with dependable transportation but also embodies our collective resolve to enhance the lives of every citizen, irrespective of their role.

“The time for action is now. Let us unite, set aside our differences, and wholeheartedly support government policies for the advancement of the state. It is now my honour and privilege to proceed to commission the TinCity Metro Buses,” he said.

In his remarks, Samuel Gwott, general manager, Plateau Express Services Limited (PESL), said the TinCity metro project was designed with sustainability at its core, incorporating energy-efficient systems and eco-friendly practices throughout its operations.

Gwott added that one of the key features of the buses is the use of reusable smart cards for ticketing.

“Ensuring the safety and security of our passengers is of paramount importance. TinCity metro is equipped with an advanced CCTV system, with cameras strategically placed throughout the network. This will not only aid in monitoring and incident response but also serve as a deterrent against any potential threats.

Additionally, we have prioritized accessibility for individuals with disabilities. Dedicated features, such as level boarding, and audible announcements will ensure a seamless and inclusive travel experience for all.

“In our efforts to promote sustainable transportation, we are actively exploring the integration of compressed natural gas (CNG) as an alternative fuel source for our bus fleet. This initiative aligns with our commitment to reducing emissions and contributing to a cleaner urban environment.

Looking ahead, our long-term goal is to transition to an entirely electric vehicle (EV) fleet for both the metro trains and buses. This ambitious endeavor will further solidify our position as a leader in sustainable urban mobility – and Jos, Plateau State will be the first.

“Beyond its environmental benefits, the TinCity metro project is poised to boost employment opportunities and spur economic growth within the city. By providing efficient and reliable transportation, we aim to enhance connectivity, facilitate trade, and attract new investments, ultimately contributing to the overall prosperity of our region. We plan to extend the night life in the Plateau where businesses can stay longer and social programmes will make the people happy and can get back home safely.

“It’s important to note that the cost of operations for a metro system of this scale is significant. Based on research, other means of transportation plying Jos-Bukuru route now cost up to N700 per trip, with Tincity Metro, each trip cost N200. This initiative showcases the government’s proactive approach to addressing the city’s transportation needs and investing in sustainable infrastructure with over 20 bus shelters to be constructed within the next couple of weeks”; he said.

Earlier in a separate event while unavailing the 20 Siana buses through his deputy Josephine Piyo, governor Mutfwang emphasized the Rebirth Project’s role in modernizing Plateau State’s transportation infrastructure, highlighting the collaboration between the government and private sector in driving progress and economic growth.

He added that the introduction of these state-of-the-art buses promises not only enhanced passenger safety but also real-time tracking, ensuring reliability and comfort for commuters.

“Today, we gather here to mark a momentous occasion—the official commissioning of (20) Sienna buses for Jos to Abuja and the launch of the Mobile Booking App. This commissioning represents a critical step forward in our relentless pursuit of a robust and improved transport network in our dear state.

“The commissioning of these buses for the Jos – Abuja route signifies a significant improvement in connectivity between these two important cities. These modern buses which are equipped with state-of-the-art tracking systems, ensuring passenger safety, and providing real-time monitoring of their locations would provide reliable and comfortable transportation options for commuters traveling between Jos and Abuja, contributing to increased mobility and economic activities in both cities.

“The establishment of Plateau Express Logistics, a subsidiary of Plateau Express Services underscores our administration’s commitment to providing efficient and effective logistics solutions. The advanced tracking systems for the fleet of vehicles, and the logistics arm will employ cutting-edge technology to optimise route planning, minimise delivery times, and ensure the secure and timely transportation of goods. It will play a crucial role in facilitating the seamless movement of goods and materials, supporting businesses, industries, and individuals in Plateau State. The introduction of a mobile booking app represents a leap forward in embracing digital technology to enhance customer experience and streamline the booking process”; the governor said.

The governor’s emphasis on affordability ensures that these transportation services remain accessible to all segments of society. Recognising the diverse needs of Plateau’s populace, he has implemented fare structures that prioritise affordability without compromising on quality or service standards. In doing so, he ensures that no one is left behind in the journey towards progress.

Residents laud Mutfwang’s vision as buses roll out

As the TinCity buses rolled out across the city of Jos, commuters were quick to commend Governor Mutfwang for his foresight and proactive approach to governance.

Amidst a wave of gratitude and excitement, Plateau State residents who were more particular about the TinCity buses are effusive in their praise for Mutfwang’s visionary leadership as the TinCity buses make their debut on the streets of Jos.

“This is a game-changer for us, finally, we have a reliable and comfortable way to get around the city,” Joy Aware, a commuter who had eagerly awaited the arrival of the modern buses, said.

“The launch of the TinCity buses is a testament to Governor Mutfwang’s commitment to improving our lives, With these buses, he has not only addressed our transportation needs but also elevated our city’s infrastructure to new heights, it has a broader impact of the initiative on the city’s development,” Abdullahi Musa, a local business owner, said.

For residents like Fatima Yusuf, the TinCity buses represent more than just a mode of transportation; they embody a sense of pride and optimism for the future.

“Seeing these modern buses on our streets fills me with hope. It shows that our governor cares about our well-being and is working tirelessly to make our city a better place for all.

“With these buses, our daily commutes have become smoother and more efficient. I am grateful to Governor Mutfwang for prioritising our needs and investing in initiatives that directly impact our lives,” she concluded, underscoring the tangible benefits of the transportation revolution.

In the hearts and minds of Plateau State residents, the launch of the buses serves as a powerful symbol of progress and prosperity under the governor’s leadership. As they embark on their daily journeys aboard these modern vehicles, they do so with a renewed sense of optimism for the future and a deep appreciation for a governor who remains steadfast in his commitment to their welfare and advancement.

The introduction of these buses also underscores Governor Mutfwang’s commitment to environmental sustainability. With a focus on eco-friendly technologies and efficient fuel consumption, these buses represent a conscientious effort to mitigate the environmental impact of urban transportation. By promoting cleaner, greener modes of transit, the governor sets a precedent for responsible governance and stewardship of the environment.

Furthermore, the introduction of modern buses is not merely a matter of infrastructure; it is a testament to the Governor’s visionary leadership and proactive governance style. By anticipating the evolving needs of Plateau’s growing population, the governor demonstrates a keen understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing the state, and he responds with decisive action and innovation.

In essence, Governor Mutfwang’s investment in affordable transportation infrastructure transcends mere convenience – it is a manifestation of his unwavering dedication to the well-being and progress of Plateau State. As these buses take to the streets of Jos and beyond, they symbolise not just a mode of transport, but a beacon of hope, connectivity, and prosperity for all Plateau residents. Under Governor Mutfwang’s stewardship, the future of transportation in Plateau is brighter than ever before.