Niger likely to heighten security nationwide after military declares a coup d’etat on July 26.

Following the announcement by Military leaders in Niger Republic that the country’s constitution has been terminated. A curfew has been imposed on all the citizens in the country.

The curfew would last from 10 pm to 5 am daily. This follows the face-off between President Bazoum and Head of the presidential guard, General Tchiani. The military has also closed the country’s borders.

According to Crisis 24, security is expected to remain tight in Niamey, the country’s capital, along with other major cities in the coming days. There is a risk of further collusion between supporters of President Bazoum and military leaders, as well as counter-coup attempts, the security intelligence website said.

They also foresee a possibility of protests or mass public celebrations by civilian activists. “Severe transport disruptions are likely until the situation balances,” Crisis 24 said.

Read also: Nigerians react as Senate president Akpabio, other lawmakers crack ‘let the poor breathe’ joke

The country’s borders have been closed indefinitely. Foreign diplomatic sources have advised their nationals in Niger to minimize unnecessary movements.

Risks associated with the coup

The Security Intelligent website further said The coup could lead to violence and instability in Niger. It could jeopardize the country’s fight against terrorism. The coup could damage Niger’s relations with its international partners.

Regarding what may happen in future, the security intelligence website said, the coup leaders could consolidate their power and establish a new government. It could also lead to a counter-coup by supporters of President Bazoum. The coup could lead to a power vacuum in the country.

However, “It is still too early to say what the long-term consequences of the coup will be. The situation in Niger is fluid and there is a risk of further violence and instability,” the organization said.