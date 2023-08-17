Niger crisis: ECOWAS CoD staff meeting to take place today

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) said on Wednesday that its Committee of Chiefs of Defence (CoD) Staff extraordinary meeting will take place today (Thursday) and tomorrow (Friday).

The meeting, which will take place in Accra, the capital city of Ghana, will deliberate on plans to deploy its much-talked-about “Standby Force”.

Read also: Explainer: What is ECOWAS Standby Force?

In attendance will be all the Chiefs of Defence Staff of 13 countries under the ECOWAS emblem, not under military rule.

Information about this meeting was communicated on its official Twitter (X) handle.

This meeting is in continuation of finding a lasting solution to the political situation in Niger Republic, which has threatened to lead the West African country into a civil war.