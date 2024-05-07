Peter Obi condemns alleged deportation of Osun indigenes, says every Nigerian deserves dignity, respect

Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, has condemned the alleged deportation of Osun indigenes by the Lagos State government, saying that every Nigerian, irrespective of their state of origin or place of residence, deserves to be treated with dignity and respect.

Obi expressed this view in a statement on his X account on Monday evening, emphasising that the issue concerns not only Osun State but all Nigerians who value unity, fairness, and justice.

“I am deeply saddened and shocked by the recent reports of the deportation of citizens mostly of Osun State origin by Lagos State authorities. This is not merely a concern for Osun State but for all Nigerians who uphold the principles of unity, fairness, and justice,” he said

The former governor of Anambra State said the action is very distasteful because it will affect national cohesion and development.

He said, “I find this action very distasteful because of the far-reaching effects it will have on our National cohesion and development. As a pan-Nigerian advocate, I vehemently oppose any form of discrimination, injustice, or violation of our citizens’ rights.”

Adding that, “Every Nigerian, irrespective of their state of origin or place of residence, deserves to be treated with dignity and respect. Let us always remember that we are all Nigerians, united by a common destiny. And that it is our collective duty to uphold the values of unity, fairness, and justice, and to stand against any form of discrimination or injustice. Our constitution guarantees every Nigerian citizen the right to reside and find livelihood in any and every part of the federation.”

Obi urged Nigerians to remain calm and be vigilant as they await the outcome of the investigation.

“Together, let us strive for a Nigeria where every citizen is accorded dignity and respect, regardless of their background or place of origin or residence. A new and different Nigeria is indeed possible! Let us strive towards it in unity,” he said.

It was earlier reported that Lagos State Task Force in conjunction with the Nigerian Police Force packed hundreds of residents and young people from the streets of the state on Friday and dumped them in Osun State.