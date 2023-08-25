Niger ambush: We will avenge their deaths-Defence Chief

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, says the death of the military personnel ambushed at Zungeru-Tegina road in Niger will be avenged.
Last week, The Nigerian Military reported that 36 military personnel paid the supreme price during the ambush on the Zungeru-Tegina road and the crash in the Chukuba area of Shiroro, all in Niger State.
Speaking during the burial at the Military Cemetery, Abuja, where deceased personnel of the armed forces were buried, the Defence Chief said they would not allow the perpetrators to go scott-free.
The deceased, buried at the Cemetery, includes Private Habib Aliyu, who joined the armed forces in 2020; Lance Corporal Nura Mohammed (joined in 2016); AB Suleiman with registration number X/1468; Lance Corporal Sunday Okopi (12NA/65/5192) and 16 others.
After laying wreaths on their graves and presenting the national flags to the deceased’s next of kin, Musa promised their deaths would not be in vain.
“Those that did this, and those that have continued our men, wherever they are, we will get them out, we will smoke them out, and we will ensure that they never have any other opportunity to kill any other person, that I assure you.”
“We will hunt you down and bring you to justice. We will not relent until we get those causing havoc in the country,” the distraught Defence Chief said.
