Military holds mass funeral for soldiers slain in Niger ambush

The Nigerian Army is currently holding a mass funeral for soldiers who fell in an ambush and an air flight accident in Niger State last week.

On August 14, 2023, bandits ambushed the troops in Niger State, killing 14 soldiers and injuring 7.

The situation called for the use of an evacuation aircraft from the Nigerian Air Force.

However, it was reported that the plane crashed, killing all of the occupants, including the two pilots and two crew members.

Read also: Farmers flee as banditry grips Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi

The schedule of events indicates that those for burial include: Late Maj SA Oni, Late Flt Lt Anthony Duryumsu, Late Flt Lt Ibrahim Adamu, Late Lt Gm Odusami and Late Lt Us Alkali.

Others are late Sgt Faruk Mohammed, Late Cpl Ibrahim Garba, Late Cpl Chiroma Pogu, Late Cpl Adama Isaac, Late Cpl Haruna Jamilu, Late Cpl Samaila Bashiru, Late Ab Suleiman Mk (NN), Late Cpl Jauro Amos (NAF), Late Lcpl Sunday Okopi, Late Lcpl Ekpanyo Edetd, Late Lcpl Alaribe Daniel (NAF), Late Lcpl Brigss Stephen (NAF), Late Lcpl Yakubu Ayuba, Late Lcpl Nura Mohammed, Late Pte Habib Aliyu, Late Pte Tanko Waje, Late Acm Abubakar Abdulrahaman (NAF).