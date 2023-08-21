Farmers flee as banditry grips Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi

In the North-West region of Nigeria, a distressing surge in banditry has left farmers grappling with a dire choice: flee or negotiate.

As kidnappings, cattle rustling, and banditry escalate, the affected areas in Sokoto, Zamfara, and Kebbi states bear witness to residents abandoning farms and making life-altering decisions.

Sokoto State’s local government areas—Isa, Sabon Birni, Gwadabawa, Illela, Tangaza, and Goronyo—find themselves on the frontline of this struggle, with inhabitants forced to abandon farmlands and villages.

Acknowledging the gravity of the situation, Mallam Abubakar Bawa, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ahmed Aliyu, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to prioritizing security. Bawa highlighted security as a core element of the administration’s nine-point agenda, asserting the collaboration between the Nigerian Army, police, and security agencies to safeguard the affected regions.

ASP Ahmad Rufai, the spokesperson for the Sokoto State Police Command, revealed that Commissioner Ali Kaigama engages with residents to harness vital intelligence, a critical step in countering banditry and other criminal activities.

In Zamfara State, a civil society activist Faruk Shehu revealed that many communities within the 14 local government areas have been uprooted. The direst situations are witnessed in LGAs such as Maru, Anka, Shinkafi, Maradun, Zurmi, Gusau, and Bungudu. This situation was particularly pronounced in Danko, Wasagu, Fakai, Sakaba, and Zuru LGAs, all under the Zuru Emirate.

Governor Dauda Lawal’s ongoing engagements with the military and security agencies signal a potential shift in the power dynamic. Mallam Abubakar Nakwada, Secretary to the State Government, emphasized the administration’s resolve to collaborate with security forces, eschewing negotiations with the criminals.

Meanwhile, Kebbi State witnessed a grim toll, with 2,500 lives lost between 2019 and 2023. Bamaiyi An’iko, Secretary of Zuru Development Foundation, highlighted the impact on Danko, Wasagu, Fakai, Sakaba, and Zuru LGAs. An’iko underscored bandits’ relentless attacks and communities’ displacement, leading to agreements and a dire need for relief assistance.

Deputy Governor Senator Umar Tafida expressed the government’s determination to quell the crisis and support displaced victims, vowing resolute action under the leadership of Dr Nasir Idris.

Maj. Gen. Edward Buba, Director of Defence Media Operation, addressed the pervasive insecurity in the North-West, affirming strategic troop deployments to counteract banditry’s menace. As evident in media-released periodic reports, Buba reported gradual improvements due to Joint Task Force Operation Hadarin Daji and Operation Whirl Punch.