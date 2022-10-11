NiDCOM chair salutes Enabulele as president-elect of World Medical Association

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chairman/CEO, of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), has congratulated Osahon Enabulele on his election as the president of the World Medical Association (WMA).

In a statement signed by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, head of media, public relations and protocols unit, NiDCOM on Monday, she appreciated him for being a good ambassador of Nigeria.

In a congratulatory message, the NiDCOM chairman described the victory of Enabulele as a demonstration of his global acceptability based on hard work, dedication and doggedness in the discharge of previous responsibilities assigned to him.

“Your appointment as the new president of the WMA has broken two records as the first-ever Nigerian and West African physician to hold this apex title but also proves that hard work pays,” she added.

Dabiri-Erewa noted that the feat has placed Enabulele’s name in gold and will be engraved in history for younger generations to follow his footsteps as she urged him to keep the flag flying higher.