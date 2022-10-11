Rensource deploys 5MW solar installation at Baze University

Rensource, an African energy company that offers power-as-a-service to customers, has entered into a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Baze University in Nigeria to design and finance a Solar PV – Diesel Hybrid captive power plant for its Abuja campus.

According to the renewable energy firm, the PPA model means Rensource will provide energy to the university over a 20-year period. During this time the solar developer would have full ownership of the plant and be fully responsible for operation and maintenance.

Findings showed the first phase of the project is expected to come online by the first quarter of 2023, and the full installation will generate over 2,000 MWh of clean energy a year.

Prince Ojeabulu, the CEO of Rensource explained the system would be islanded from the Nigerian utility grid “but the solution is designed to work seamlessly with the university’s existing power sources of diesel generation and grid connection.”

“The installation will produce up to 30percent of the university’s energy demand,” said Ojeabulu. This should reduce the university’s energy costs by almost 20percent.

Founded in 2011, the campus houses six academic departments and 4,000 students. The new installation will also power the recently commissioned Baze University Teaching Hospital – a 200-bed training hospital.

Ojeabulu explained that the university and solar development management teams are working out a framework that would allow the Faculty of Engineering to be involved in the construction, operations, and management of the Solar PV plant.

“Right now, the top priority is to deliver the first 1.5MWp PV section for the plant to meet the immediate needs of the campus. Then, continue to scale up as the university expands, most notably with the recent commissioning of the Baze University Teaching Hospital and building of more student accommodation facilities,” said Ojeabulu.

Studies showed this clean energy generation will help the university avoid 3,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions over the project’s lifetime.

David Ogbonna, deputy vice-chancellor of Baze University, said Rensource was a clear choice for them when looking for a partner to develop a solar installation for the campus.

“Baze University identified Rensource as having the engineering and technical ability to deliver this project, and we look forward to being partners with them for years to come,” said Ogbonna.

“We are going to be using 545Wp roof-mounted JA solar panels. The solution did not include battery storage at the start since Baze University wants to understand its energy consumption over a few-year period before deciding to invest in energy storage,” Ojeabulu concluded.