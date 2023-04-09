NGO offers free medical services to 1000 in Nasarawa community

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Teen Ambassadors Foundation (TAF) at the weekend offered free medical services to about 1000 residents of Luvu Madaki communities and environs in Karu local government area of Nasarawa state.

The medical intervention ranged from screening and treatment for malaria, typhoid, peptic ulcer, urinary tract infections, hypertension, diabetes, skin diseases to free vaccination and treatment for hepatitis among others.

Paul Adiwu, the director general of the foundation in his remarks, said the gesture was borne out of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) of the NGO to address health and other challenges of the people.

Adiwu medical outreach which coincided with Easter for the Christians and Ramadan for the Muslims was for the first quarter of 2023 and would continue for the remaining quarters in the year.

He said: “We were here last year. We only gave medication for hepatitis patients but the vaccination was not introduced then. So we introduced the vaccination and we felt it is only right we come here so they can benefit from the vaccination.

“Those those that do not have hepatitis but wish to be vaccinated are free to do so. We are here to treat them on different ailments and administer vaccinations for hepatitis.”

Adiwu disclosed that TAF was also into education and entrepreneurship development to deal with unemployment in the country, apart from the medical outreaches.

Also speaking, Samuel Munza, TAF medical coordinator of said the goal of the foundation was to completely drive out hepatitis, adding that the medical intervention covered everyone including children.

Munza said: “Our goal is to drive out hepatitis. We are actually vanguards towards that. We cannot do everything but we are doing our best. When we screen them, for those that are positive we have liver supplements we give to them and counsel them.

“For those that are negative we give them the vaccines. We give them the immunization and ask them to come for the follow up dosage we always make it available.”

In their separate remarks, various beneficiaries expressed gratitude to Teen Ambassadors for the gesture, saying it would go a long way in improving the well-being of the people and called on other organisations to emulate TAF.

Salasi Ali, atraditional ruler in the community thanked TAF for the efforts to see that his people get well and live healthier living despite their financial constraint to access healthcare.

“We thank God for TAF. We appreciate this gesture for the community. We thank the DG of TAF, Dr Paul Adiwu, because so far, he is only person doing such for the community,” he said.

“A lot of persons needed serious medical attention. They came with this medical outreach last year and the people have been testifying about how effective their treatment and drugs have been.”

David Maku an 80-year old member of the community who came for treatment of cataracts, thanked TAF for its thoughtfulness as he lacked the finance to receive medical attention from hospitals.

Maku said: “I usually go to hospital in Keffi. They said I have cataracts. But I have not been able to go there because of money. I am happy to be here. I thank the organizers of this programme for the intervention. I really needed it. I am sure I will see. I believe God is with you people.