NFF sacks Rohr, appoints Eguavoen interim Super Eagles Technical Adviser

After weeks of speculations, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Sunday night sacked Gernot Rohr as Super Eagles head coach and has appointed former Super Eagles captain and coach Augustine Eguavoen as the Technical Adviser of the Super Eagles on an interim basis.

Rohr has been in charge of the three-time African champions, the Super Eagles for the past 64 months, and is the longest–serving manager of the senior national team.

Read Also: Gernot Rohr still remains Super Eagles coach- NFF

Following a virtual meeting of the NFF Executive Committee, it was decided that Eguavoen will work with Salisu Yusuf (Chief Coach); Paul Aigbogun (Assistant Coach); Joseph Yobo (Assistant Coach); Dr Terry Eguaoje (Assistant Coach) and Aloysius Agu (Goalkeeper Trainer). Former Nigeria captains Augustine ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu and Garba Lawal have been appointed to provide technical and ambassadorial support for the crew.

NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi said: “The relationship between the Nigeria Football Federation and Rohr has come to an end. We thank him for his services to the Super Eagles and Nigeria.

“We also want to thank the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports for their collaboration and guidance all through.”

Read Also: NFF board meets over Gernot Rohr’s future

Eguavoen, a former Nigeria captain, was coach of the squad when it finished in third place at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt in 2006. He was on-field captain when the Super Eagles lifted the AFCON for the first time on away ground, in Tunisia 27 years ago.

He will now take charge of the team as it begins preparations for the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations taking place in Cameroon 9th January – 6th February 2022, and until the appointment of a substantive Head Coach.