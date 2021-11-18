NFF board meets over Gernot Rohr’s future

Following Super Eagles poor 1-1 draw against Cape Verde on Tuesday and lack of tactical depth in the team, members of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) are in a crucial meeting to decide the faith of Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr, as unconfirmed reports say the Franco-German tactician might be sacked.

Although the result qualified the Super Eagles for the final play-offs for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, football fans and stakeholders are not convinced about Rohr’s technical competence to qualify the Super Eagles and also guarantee fine outing in Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup and have called for his immediate sack.

Several online platforms have reported the sacking of Rohr who took charge of Super Eagles job in 2016, but a close source says Rohr has been advised by NFF to resign.

Colin Udoh, ESPN football journalist, in a tweet confirmed that Rohr had been asked to quit his post as head coach of the Eagles.

“I’ve been told on and off the record that Gernot Rohr has not been fired, but has been asked to consider resignation,” Udoh tweeted.