New Tin-Can Port boss focuses on N801 billion revenue target

Dera Nnadi, the new Customs area controller of the Tin-Can Island Port command, has assumed his role at the command with an ambition to meet the N801 billion annual revenue target for the command.

Speaking during the handover ceremony on Thursday, Nnadi said that he wants to increase the command’s revenue collection from 52 per cent to 100 percent by December 2023.

While acknowledging the challenging task ahead, especially with the fluctuating exchange rate and only three months left, he called on all stakeholders to help the command achieve its annual revenue target of over N801 billion.

Nnadi listed three key performance indicators for the Nigeria Customs Service including revenue, anti-smuggling, and trade facilitation, adding that these indicators remain crucial for measuring the agency’s performance as it contributes to the nation’s development.

Read also Tin Can Port sees export trade rise 62%

He expressed strong commitment on the part of the command in countering economic saboteurs, especially from people that engage in illicit imports.

He pledged to rebrand the command and that his leadership would not tolerate undue interference in trade matters.

He promised to run an open-door policy for legitimate traders while vowing to crack down on fraudulent importers, illicit importation, and smuggling.

“The command revenue target of over N801 billion currently stands at 52 per cent with barely three months to the end of the year. It means that all of us here would be held responsible for collecting the balance of 48 per cent, especially when the floating exchange rate is affecting importers and indirectly affecting clearing agents,” he said.

Read also Breaking: Nigeria Customs intercepts container load of arms at Tin Can Port

In his remarks, Adekunle Oloyede, outgoing area controller of the command, urged officers and stakeholders to extend their support and collaboration to Nnadi.

He encouraged clearing agents to enhance compliance and continue sharing intelligence to support the command’s anti-smuggling efforts.