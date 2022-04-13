Export trade rises by 62% to 71, 014 metric tons at Tin-Can – Customs

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Tin-Can Island Port Command has said that the total tonnage of goods exported through its port in the first three months of the year, January to March, grew by 62.67 percent to 71,014.4 metric tons.

Adekunle Oloyede, Customs area controller of the command, who disclosed this in Lagos on Wednesday, said the volume increased compared to the 44,502.9 metric tons exported through the port the same period in 2021.

Oloyede said the Free on Board (FoB) value of the export trade also increased to N56.2 billion from the N31.4 billion FoB value of export through Tin-Can Port within the same period last year.

He listed the goods exported through the port to include non-oil products such as copper, ingots, stainless steel ingots, sesame seeds, cashew nuts, cocoa beans, rubber, cocoa butter, leather, ginger, frozen shrimps among others.

In terms of revenue generation, the Customs boss said the command collected a total of N135.4 billion within the period under review, which represents N22.7 billion increase from the N112.69 billion collected the same period in the previous year.

“In the area of enforcement/anti-smuggling activities, seizures made include 145kg of indian hemp concealed in two units of Ridgeline trucks and two units of Toyota Corolla vehicles; 206,000 pieces of machetes; 640 bales of used clothes; 236,500 pieces of used shoes; 62,500 pieces of new ladies shoes; 1,670,400 pieces of Chloroquine injections (Smg/Sml); 1,814,400 pieces of Novalgen injection (500mg/Sml); 48,850 rolls of cigarettes and 23,800 tins of sodium bromate and baking powder,” Oloyede explained.

According to him, the importation of the above listed products, which has Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N1,048,810,569.00, contravenes sections 46, 47 and 161 of the Customs & Excise Management Act (CEMA) Cap 45 LFN 2004.

Oloyede said that importation of machetes is regulated and such items are imported with permits.

“Importation of machetes require End User certificate, which is a special permit that comes from the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA),” he added.

On the implementation of the 2022 fiscal policy, he said, the Federal Ministry of Finance has recently published the 2022 Fiscal Policy with an effective date of April 1, 2022.

“However, a grace period of 90 days has been given for the implementation of the new duty and excise rates, and they are to take effect from June 1, 2022,” the Customs boss said.