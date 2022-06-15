Netflix’s “Squid game” will return for season 2

Netflix has announced that the popular Korean series season 2 is coming.

The streaming service made the announcement on Sunday, June 12, “Red light… GREENLIGHT! Squid Game is officially coming back for Season 2!” with a note from director Hwang Dong-hyuk.

“It took 12 years to bring the first season of Squid Game to life last year. But it took 12 days for Squid Game to become the most popular Netflix series ever. As the writer, director, and producer of Squid Game a huge shout out to fans around the world. Thank you for watching and loving our show” he said.

The Korean series which was released last year was viewed for 1.65 billion hours in its first 28 days making it the most-watched Netflix series of all time.

All about “Squad Game” Season 1

The series revolves around Seong Gi-hun, a divorced and indebted chauffeur, who is invited to play a series of children’s games for a chance to earn a large cash prize. When he accepts the offer, he is taken to an unknown location where he finds himself among 455 other players who are also deeply in debt.

The players are made to wear green tracksuits and are kept under watch at all times by masked guards in pink jumpsuits. The games are overseen by the Front Man, who wears a black mask and black uniform. The players soon discover that losing the games results in their death, with each death adding 100 million to the potential 45.6 billion grand prizes. Gi-hun allies with other players, including his childhood friend Cho Sang-woo, to try to survive the physical and psychological twists of the games.

What to expect in season 2

The director revealed in a recent interview that the second season of the Korean series would question whether humanity can conquer all as a united front.

“Humanity is going to be put to a test through those games once again.”

He added, “I want to ask the question, ‘Is true solidarity between humans possible?’”

Dong-hyuk also pointed out that the disconnect among players accounted for the many deaths in season one.

“If they were capable of talking with one another, of co-operating with one another, I do agree that there could have been a possibility that we could have seen more winners,” he added.