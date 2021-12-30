NEMA flags-off “operation eagle eye” in Imo

National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Wednesday, flagged off two weeks intensive programme tagged “Operation Eagle Eye” in Imo state, in readiness to emergency occurrence, during the 2021 yuletide

Ifeanyi Nnaji, the head of NEMA in Imo/ Abia operations office said at the flag-off that the exercise would check road traffic abuse, as well as reduce emergency risk in Imo.

He said that NEMA is partnering Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Nigerian Red Cross Society, as well as Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to carry out the operation.

Nnaji raised alarm over indiscriminate use of fireworks in Imo and urged the state government to urgently begin enforcement against ban on fireworks.

Read also: NEMA, FRSC sensitize road users on traffic rules ahead of Christmas

He explained that fireworks could cause fire outbreaks, or use for robbery activities as well as constituting serious health hazards.

Ijeoma Achi, zonal commander, Zone J, Federal Fire Service, (ACC) said the exercise would successfully raise the consciousness of the masses against activities that could trigger an emergency.

She assured readiness of personnel of the Federal Fire Service in delivering swift service to any incident of fire outbreak.

Achi commended NEMA for the initiative and called for stronger synergy among disaster managers in Imo.