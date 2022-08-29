NEMA alerts Edo on flood, urges residents to clear drainages

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has raised the alarm over the looming flood in Edo State and urged residents to clear drainages so as to reduce the impact of the menace, especially in areas susceptible to flood.

Dahiru Yusuf, head of operations, Benin operation office, NEMA, stated this at the weekend in Benin City during a workshop on 2022 flood preparedness, mitigation and response organized for stakeholders in disaster management.

Yusuf, who said the 2022 seasonal climate prediction length of the growing season in Edo State is predicted to be above normal, noted that the increase in water levels would lead to flooding of houses, structures, and farmlands in communities situated along the river banks.

He advised residents of riverine communities to start moving to higher grounds when the volume of water increases because consistent rainfall would increase the water levels of different rivers across the state.

According to him, the predicted rainfall for Etsako East, Etsako Central and Esan South-East local government would be slightly high and they will likely experience floods being along the banks of the River Niger.

“This prediction is already playing in Edo State as reported by the representatives of the frontline local governments where there has been an increase in the volume of water leading to some communities been cut off.

“Drainages, culverts and all waterways should be cleared for water to flow freely without affecting buildings and also reduced the impact of flood especially in the urban centres,” Yusuf said.

The head of operations of the agency, while assuring that NEMA would continue to sensitise the people on the risks associated with flooding, called on farmers in the areas to be guided by the predictions to avoid loss of lives, resources and livelihoods.