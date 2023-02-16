NECO urges defaulting states to pay up N3bn debt

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has urged states owing the council to pay up the N3 billion debt for the 2022 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

Dantani Ibrahim-Wushishi, the registrar of the council, disclosed this while announcing the results of 2022 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) external in Minna on Thursday.

Ibrahim-Wushishi said 59,124 candidates sat for the examination, with 31,316 males, representing 52.96 per cent while 27,808, representing 47.03 per cent were females.

He noted that candidates that sat for English Language were 58,012 out of which 44,162, representing 76.13 per cent got credit and above, while the number of candidates that sat for Mathematics were 57,700, out of which 43,096, representing 74.69 per cent got credit and above.

He explained that the number of candidates who got five credits and above, including English Language and Mathematics, were 33,914 representing 57.36 per cent.

“Also 46,825 candidates, representing 79.20 per cent got five credits and above irrespective of English Language and Mathematics,” he said.

Similarly, on the issue of examination malpractice, he said 11,419 candidates were booked for various forms of malpractices as against 4,454 in 2021.

According to him, the feat was achieved largely due to the improvement in the strategy and technique adopted by the monitoring officers.

“This has led to the blacklisting of four supervisors, one each from Rivers and Plateau States and two from Ogun State for aiding and abetting as well as poor supervision,” he said.

It would be recalled that the 2022 Senior School Certificate Examination, SSCE, External was conducted by NECO from November 21 to December 21, 2022 and is being released just after 57 days.

Speaking further on the examination, Wushishi said a total of 29 subjects were examined as it was done in 2021.

He called on candidates to access their results on the NECO official website www.neco.gov.ng using their examination registration number.