NDLEA seizes 7,379kg of illegal drugs in Edo, in October

The Edo State command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said it seized 7,379.5kilograms of Cannabis Sativa and other psychotropic substances such as cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, and codeine-based syrup within the month of October.

Briefing newsmen on the progress report on Monday, in Benin City, Buba Wakawa, the Edo State Commander of the NDLEA, said the agency arrested 48 suspected cannabis dealers and secured the conviction of six other persons within the period under review.

“We arrested 48 suspects and secured the conviction of six other drug traffickers. Among the arrested suspects are 39 males and nine females.

“Also, we intercepted three motorbikes and one vehicle used in conveying the illicit drugs,” Wakawa said.

He further disclosed that the agency has destroyed 10 farmlands of cannabis with a total farm area measuring 8.236067 hectares in the state.

The commander, while commending Edo state residents for supporting the agency in the fight against illegal drug use, called for more intelligence reports on activities of drug merchants in the state so as to rid Edo State of drug abuse and trafficking.