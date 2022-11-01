Many feared dead as fire breaks out in Victoria Island building

Scores of people have been reported dead and many injured in a fire outbreak at Mikano building located in Victoria Island on Tuesday morning.

A video of the inferno trending online showed a Police Rapid Response Squad car burning in front of the building while thick smoke rose from the building itself.

As of the time of reporting, the fire service department is yet to arrive the scene, but other security and emergency responders were on the scene.

Details later

Fire in Vi today, look at cars burning and several burnt human beings, Jesus please nowwww !!😭 — debss.✨ (@foreverdeb_) November 1, 2022

Several videos surfaced on Twitter showing Lagos State Anti-Crime Outfit, the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) on fire, in a tweet posted by @luminous0010d