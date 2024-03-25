NDLEA seizes 44,948kg drugs, 11 vehicles in 3 states

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), have seized more than 44,948.1 kilograms of illicit drugs, about 44.9 tonnes, in Lagos, Edo and Ondo states.

According to Femi Babafemi, the NDLEA spokesman, in Abuja, eight suspects were arrested while 11 vehicles were seized from the suspected drug barons.

He said 14,310.8625kg of marijuana grown on 5.7 hectares of farmland was destroyed in Ohosu-Ugbogui forest, Ovia South West Local Government Area of, Edo, on Tuesday.

Babafemi added that 7, 687.8kg of the substance was destroyed in a warehouse in Ala forest near Akure in Ondo. He also said NDLEA operatives evacuated 670kg cannabis on Saturday, while five suspects were arrested.

They include 67-year-old Sunday Otulugbu; Agbayeogor Joshua, 39; Kelvin Ofuasia,45; Williams Peter, 37; and Kamaru Onimisi, 44.

Babafemi said in another operation in Uzebba-Avbiosi forest on Thursday, over 6,500kg of marijuana grown on 2.6 hectares of the farm was uncovered and destroyed.

Three suspects: Kabiru Idris, 36; Alaba Jimoh, 40; and Lekan Asobere, 35, were arrested.

He also said another operation conducted with the support of the military led to the burning down of 5,000kg of the substance in a warehouse in Okpuje forest, Owan West LGA on Friday.

“In Lagos, a well-coordinated operation on March 20, led to the seizure of 10,534 kilograms (10.534 tonnes) of Ghanaian Loud.

“The strain of cannabis was intercepted in Ajah area of the state where 11 vehicles were seized from the drug cartel,” the NDLEA spokesman said.

He said in another raid on Friday at Ago Palace Way area of Lagos, a suspect, Miracle Obi, was arrested with 1,006 pentazocine injection, 50 tablets of tramadol, 89 bottles of codeine syrup, and 2,360 ampoules of Diazepam injection.

Babafemi said another suspect, Kareem Mustapha, was nabbed on March 19, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway with 25,000 pills of tramadol and 5,900 ampoules of pentazocine injection.