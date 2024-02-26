NDLEA intercepts illicit drugs, arms from South Africa

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) have intercepted two containers laden with illicit drugs and arms imported into the country from South Africa.

The consignment was intercepted at the Tincan seaport in Lagos.

Three people, Kayode Falowo, a dock worker, Anjorin Idowu and Uzairu Iguda were arrested by the operatives, Femi Babafemi, the NDLEA director of media and advocacy, said in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Read also: NDLEA arrests female lawyer, others in Abia

Iguda is in charge of the terminal’s container positioning and stacking, and Idowu is a dockworker.

“Another dock worker at the terminal, Mohammed Sule (alias organier) who is equally linked to the syndicate is currently at large,” he added.

According to him, the officers acted based on credible intelligence.

“The agency had requested a 100 percent joint examination of two containers marked MSCU 4581770 and TRHU 7968071 from South Africa.

“As a result, the exercise was conducted with other stakeholders on January 18 and January 19, 2024.

“This was during which 56.39kg cocaine and 795kg Colorado, a synthetic strong strain of marijuana among other illegal items were recovered from the containers,” Babafemi said.

He added that further investigation at the Five Star terminal led to the discovery of more bags of Colorado weighing 192.7kg, a pistol, and rounds of ammunition.

“Investigations reveal that the three suspects conspired with the agent and notified Kayode Falowo, to remove the 192.7kg Colorado, pistol and rounds of ammunition from the container to an empty container in the terminal.

Read also: NDLEA arrests 92 suspects, seizes 217kg illicit substances

“The latest seizure brings the total recovered from the two containers to 56.39kg of cocaine and 987.9kg of Colorado with a combined weight of 1,044.29kg,” he said.

Babafemi said that the agency was on the trail of three drug kingpins based in South Africa, connected with the importation of the containers.

“They include Taiwo Odeyemi, Akinyemi Olayinka and Adebayo Adewole who are now on the Agency’s wanted list,” he added.