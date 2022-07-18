NDLEA nabs woman with narcotics in fetish bowls at Lagos airport

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a 27-year-old alleged ‘drug queen’, Opoola Mujidat with illicit drugs concealed in fetish bowls.

A statement by Femi Babafemi, the spokesperson of the NDLEA, said the drugs were buried in the scary native black soap and sponge found on two Oman-bound male passengers at the departure hall of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja (MMIA), Lagos.

The anti-drug agency said two passengers: Raji Kazeem and Akinbobola Omoniyi were travelling together to Oman, the Middle East on an Ethiopian Airlines flight on Monday, July 11, when they were intercepted by NDLEA operatives at the airport.

“A search on their luggage revealed wraps of cannabis sativa hidden in bowls of native black soap and sponge packed into a bag containing food items, which Kazeem was carrying.

“Both Kazeem and Omoniyi immediately alerted the anti-narcotic officers that Mujidat who was still within the vicinity gave the bag containing the illicit substance to them at the airport.

The lady who was promptly arrested, however “accepted responsibility and stated that she brought the luggage for the two passengers to give to her husband in Oman”

Mujidat allegedly confessed during a preliminary interview that the bag containing the food items was packed by her with different items, including the black soap used to conceal the illicit substance.

The agency’s operatives have also intercepted over 91 jumbo bags of cannabis, weighing 1,029.5kg concealed in a truck-mounted natural gas tank by Doma road, around 500 Housing Estate, Lafia.

A 52-year-old suspect, Ernest Ojieh, was arrested in connection with the seizure on Saturday, July 9. This was barely four days after operatives at Agwan Doka, Lafia, seized 38 big bags of the same substance with a total weight of 367kg and arrested two suspects- Abdullahi Iliyasu, and Bashir Mohammed.

In Kaduna and Adamawa, over half a million pills of pharmaceutical opioids were seized and suspects arrested in raid operations across the two states.

In Kaduna alone, 294,400 pills of tramadol and diazepam were seized from Shaban Nasir, Aminu Usman and Shamsudeen Hussaini, along Abuja-Kaduna express road as well as Sa’idu Yahaya and Umar Abubakar, during a follow-up operation in Kano, all on Friday, July 15.

According to the NDLEA, over 227,000 different grades of tramadol tablets were also seized during a raid on a patent medicine store at Sabon Layi, close to Mubi main market, Mubi North LGA, Adamawa State on Sunday, July 3.

“Recovered from the store where a suspect, Nasiru Abubakar, 27, was arrested include Tramadol 250mg (aka Boko Haram); Royal Tramadol 225mg (aka Vectra); Tramaking Tramadol 225mg (aka Jan Dara); Tramadol 200mg (aka Dogari); and Tramadol 100mg(aka Green), among others.

Another suspect, Idris Adamu, 25, was also arrested in a shoe shop in the same Sabon Layi where over 5,000 tablets of tramadol 225mg were recovered from him.