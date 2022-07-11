Kuje jailbreak: NDLEA arrests fleeing suspect with illicit drug in Abuja

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA), on Monday, said it has arrested one of the wanted terror suspects who escaped from the Medium Security Correctional Centre, Kuje.

A statement by Femi Babafemi, the director, media and advocacy, Abuja, said the fleeing terrorist was arrested with drugs while attempting to board a vehicle at the Area 1 motor park, on his way to Maiduguri.

The arrest has heightened fears that members of the Boko Haram suspects are still hiding within the FCT, looking for escape routes, following last week’s attack on the facility by insurgents, which paved the way for many suspected terrorists to escape.

The United States Embassy had following the attacks, issued security warnings to its citizens, where it noted that “Terrorist groups and those inspired by such organisations are intent on attacking U.S. citizens abroad”

“Terrorists are increasingly using less sophisticated methods of attack –including knives, firearms, and vehicles – to target crowds more effectively. Frequently, their aim is focused on unprotected or vulnerable targets”

Citizens were asked to avoid “high-profile public events, including sporting contests, political rallies, demonstrations, holiday events, celebratory gatherings”.

Read also: Kuje jail break: Security beefed up around Lagos prisons

Others include hotels, clubs, and restaurants frequented by tourists. Places of worship, schools, parks, shopping malls and markets, as well as public transportation systems, including subways, buses, trains, and scheduled commercial flights.

Following the escape of the criminals and terrorists from the custodial facility, residents of Abuja are taking extra measures to protect themselves, including organising and empowering vigilance groups and neighbourhood watchmen.

The fleeing terror suspect, Suleiman Sidi, was arrested in the early hours of Monday, July 11, by vigilant officials of the anti-drug agency, at Area 1 motor park, in the FCT while attempting to board a commercial vehicle to Maiduguri, Borno state.

When he was searched, three wraps of cannabis sativa were found on him.

During the preliminary interview, the wanted terror suspect confirmed he was remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre for terrorism and robbery charges, adding that he was indeed one of the inmates who escaped from the facility last Tuesday.

Recall that following the attacks on the Kuje prison, the Federal government had declared the fleeing terrorists wanted.

Meanwhile, Buba Marwa, chairman/CEO, of the NDLEA has directed that the wanted suspect be handed over to the Nigerian Correctional Service, NCoS.