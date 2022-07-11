Kuje jail break: Security beefed up around Lagos prisons

The Nigerian Correctional Service (prisons), Lagos State, has beefed up security around facilities in the state to prevent a possible attack.

The spokesman of the Lagos NCoS, Rotimi Oladokun, confirmed the reinforcement of security around the facilities, on Thursday.

Oladokun was reacting to the recent jail break at Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre, Abuja, on Tuesday night.

Oladokun said the personnel of the NCoS in collaboration with other security agencies had been on relentless intensive watch since the incident. He disclosed that the NCoS had requested for more hands from the security agencies to ensure that no loophole was left for the penetration of the aliens.

He warned criminal elements with tendencies to carry out jail breaks to have a rethink, saying they would not be spared.

“Nigerians would remember vividly how men of the Lagos NCoS, and other security agencies foiled an attempted jail break by some inmates of Ikoyi Custodial Centre in October 2020.

“The inmates wanted to take advantage of the #EndSARS protest and enforced curfew in the state to stage a jail break; however they met stiff resistance by the personnel at the centre,” he recalled.

Oladokun urged residents of the state to go about their normal routines without any fear.