Amidst tight security Bello storms APC headquarters, presides over CECPC meeting

Abubakar Bello, the Niger State Governor who has been reportedly appointed the Acting Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday afternoon stormed the National Secretariat of the party.

This was despite the tight security that besieged the Buhari House (APC National Secretariat) located along Blantyre Street in Wuse 2 Area of Abuja, allegedly to prevent Bello from taking over the mantle of leadership of the party.

However, the fierce-looking armed security personnel who cordoned off the area, preventing human and vehicular movements cleared way for the Niger State Governor upon sighting his official convoy blaring sirens.

His official car and back up security van entered the Secretariat in a commando manner and parked at the parking lot for the National Chairman while Bello alighted and headed straight to the National Working Committee (NWC) Hall.

Soon after, John Akpanudoedehe, Secretary of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), also arrived the Secretariat and headed to the NWC Hall for the Caretaker Committee meeting.

Bello, a member of the CECPC, presided over its meeting which BusinessDay learnt was attended by nine out of the 12 members of the Caretaker Committee.

BusinessDay earlier reported that security beefed up at Buhari House in apparent connection with the alleged removal of Mai Mala Buni, the Yobe State Governor as the Chairman of CECPC) and replaced with Bello, the Niger State Governor.

President Muhammadu Buhari reportedly gave the approval after a faction of APC governors allegedly complained to him that Buni was not inclined to holding the March 26 National Convention hence, there were no preparations to that effect.

While Buni is currently in Dubai receiving medical attention and is not around to defend himself against the allegations, Buhari yesterday (Sunday) departed Abuja for routine medical check-up in London.

Bello was said to have summoned a meeting of the Caretaker Committee at the National Secretariat today (Monday) at 10 am.

A credible source at the Secretariat confided in BusinessDay that the tight security at the Secretariat is to hinder the Niger Governor and his loyalists in the CECPC from accessing the Buhari House to take over or hold any meeting.

“The presence of more security here is unusual. The simple reason is to prevent Bello and his allies in the Caretaker from entering the Secretariat to take over or hold any meeting. Note that His Excellency, Mai Mala Buni is still in charge and even in his absence, the Secretary, Akpanudoedehe is controlling the Secretariat and would not allow any illegal business,” the APC Secretariat staff said.

Reacting to the development, John Akpanudoedehe, APC CECPC Secretary, said there was no change in the party’s leadership, describing media reports pointing to that effect as fake news.

Akpanudoedehe in statement made available to journalists in Abuja on Monday said the media reports were fake and should be disregarded.

“Our attention has been drawn to sponsored media reports on an imaginary leadership change in the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

“The APC is a progressive political party guided by rules. Leadership changes are not announced by ‘sources’ through name dropping in the media.

“We urge our teeming supporters, members and indeed the general public to remain calm and support the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC CECPC conduct a rancour-free and credible National Convention deserving of our great party,” the statement read.