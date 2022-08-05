NDLEA nab suspect over 5.1kg Cannabis Sativa in Sokoto

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Sokoto State has arrested a nonagenarian over alleged possession of 5.1kg of Cannabis Sativa.

Briefing newsmen on Thursday in Sokoto, Adamu Iro, the NDLEA commander in the state, said that the suspect, retired military personnel, was arrested by operatives of the command at the Old Market in the state metropolis. Iro noted that the suspected drug trafficker was a resident of Mailalle village in Sabon Birni Local Government Area.

“Our investigation revealed that the suspect was taking the items to the Eastern zone of Sokoto, notorious as a hideout of bandits in the state.

“Therefore, by implication, the items are to be supplied to the bandits who continue to terrorise the innocent people in the zone,” he said.

Iro added that the command would ensure a proper, but speedy investigation of the matter in order to charge the suspect to court.

The NDLEA commander appealed to the general public to continue to support security agencies with vital information to tackle criminality and security challenges in the state.