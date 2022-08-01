Thugs invade church, cart away PVC reg machines in Lagos

Thugs on Friday disrupted the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration, CVR, exercise at St. Bridget Catholic Church in Ijesha, Surulere area of Lagos State.

The thugs carted away the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Continuous Voter Registration machines.

The incident happened less than 72 hours before the CVR’s closure by INEC.

Read also: Lack of economic diversification stifling Nigeria’s industrial growth – Oyeyinka

Following the incident, the Parish Priest locked up the church while people scampered for safety.

An eyewitness who identified herself as, Princess Okojie Idemudia alleged that the thugs stormed the church and disrupted the exercise because those registering will vote for a particular candidate.

It was learnt that the police had been deployed to the area to ensure peace and order.