NDLEA, MTN Foundation partner against substance abuse

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has partnered with MTN Foundation to drive awareness on the danger of substance abuse among secondary school students.

The advocacy which is being pushed through the ‘Anti-substance abuse programme (ASAP) quiz competition’, is designed to provide participants with the necessary information to make healthier personal choices and avoid risky situations that can predispose them to substance use.

The competition is also designed to provide an avenue for participants to act as advocates against substance abuse, educate peers and family members on the dangers, triggers and effects of substance abuse.

Following the recent elimination round of the quiz competition which was held virtually, six secondary schools emerged as finalists and will compete for the grand prize at the final round of the competition which is to be held physically on Friday, June 23 in Abuja.

Read also: Access Bank, UBA sign agreement with AfCFTA to eliminate trade barriers

“The increase in the use of drugs among young people of secondary school age necessitated the NDLEA’s partnership with MTN Foundation to organise a quiz competition among secondary school students,” said Ngozi Maduibuike, director of NDLEA.

According to Maduibuike, the agency’s partnership with the MTN Foundation on the programme is expected to reduce the rate of abuse among secondary school students in Nigeria.

“The quiz competition is designed to provide young people with learning opportunities to develop skills and attitudes about drugs that enable them to appreciate the benefits of a healthy lifestyle; to build coping skills among students to be able to resist the pressure to use drugs; and to encourage peer education among young people on substance abuse,” Maduibuike.