NDEP Appoints Patricia Simon-Hart as an Independent Non-Executive Director

The Niger Delta Exploration & Production Plc (NDEP) has appointed Patricia Simon-Hart to the company’s board as an Independent Director.

The appointment, effective from November 4 is in continuation of the Company’s ongoing, forward-looking preparations for the new challenges of growth and transformation as the emerging leading African energy Company, the company said in a release.

Simon Hart has a Master’s in Public Administration (MPA) from Harvard, Kennedy School of Government, a bachelor’s degree in Mathematics/Computer Science & Statistics, from the University of Port Harcourt, and is an alumnus of London Business School.

She brings over 30 years of experience in Management, Public Policy and Administration to the NDEP Board and has a varied career spanning oil and gas, ICT, water and also public service. She is the founder and Managing Director of Aftrac Limited, an ISO 9001:2015 certified oil and gas service company that has been in operation for over 25 years.

She is also on the Executive Board of the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN), a Council member for WEConnect International, and a member of the Nigerian Content Development & Monitoring Board’s (NCDMB’s) Nigerian Content Consultative Forum (NCCF), Sectoral Working Group (SWG) for Diversity.

Simon-Hart is a co-founder and the Vice President (Upstream) of Women in Energy Network (WEIN), an organisation established in 2020 to provide a platform for Women that work across the energy industry value chain to network, build confidence and progress their careers and businesses.

She has also served the Government of Rivers State through her appointment as Commissioner for Water Resources and Rural Development between 2009-2015.

“The in-depth industry knowledge and extensive experience of Ms Simon-Hart make her an excellent addition to the NDEP Board. As an Independent Director, she will provide expert and impartial opinions, that will further enhance the effectiveness of the NDEP Plc Board said Ladi Jadesimi, NDEP Chairman‘

‘Gbite Falade, CEO/MD, NDEP, stated that ‘As our Company continues on its growth and transformation agenda, the appointment of Ms. Simon-Hart is another laudable step in broadening our organisation capacity, while deepening inclusivity and diversity. NDEP remains on course for increased value creation to the benefit of all stakeholders.’