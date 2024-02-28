NDDC boss, in his hometown, spills major insights

When leaders get to their hometowns, they seem to wallow in emotions and that’s when real journalists clean their ears. They often release hints and insights.

The CEO of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Samuel Ogbuku (PhD), was in his hometown during a festival and many hints dropped.

The first is that his ability to win warmth and support seems legendary. Now, the former governor of Bayelsa State, senator Seriake Dickson, has joined in lauding him, at least for the achievements of the Commission under his stewardship. Dickson spoke at Ayakoro community, Ogbuku’s home town in Ogbia LGA during the 2024 edition of the community’s annual cultural festival, the Eyal Obeyin.

He noted that the developmental footprints recorded by Ogbuku in the community speak volumes of the benefits of having a son who knows what to do. He urged states in the Niger Delta region to partner the NDDC to fast track the development of the oil-rich region.

He said: “I want to thank Ogbuku for remembering where he came from. The projects I’ve seen in this community and other parts of the Niger Delta, including my home town, especially the solar powered lights and others clearly show that Ogbuku knows where he came from. It shows that he’s completely linked with his people at home.”

Now, the real hints: In his keynote address, Ogbuku, who was the Special Guest of Honouir, said the development imprints etched in the community were made possible by the peaceful nature of the people of Ayakoro who he said created the enabling environment for contractors to work without creating unnecessary levies not included in the contracts. Peace is the key in developing any part of the oil region, henceforth, for those who ignore this.

He stated that peace and development go together, and advised communities in the region to cooperate with contractors to work. He assured that the NDDC would not allow contractors to deny communities of their rightful benefits; and said projects must have direct impact on benefitting communities.

Next hint: The era of stalled projects was over. He noted that the Commission would no longer condone a situation where communities act as encumbrances to contractors handling NDDC projects in their areas.

He observed: “Ayakoro is a very peaceful community, and so here, projects are flourishing.” Others should learn oh.

“My advice to communities is that they should be peaceful and cooperate with contractors executing projects in their area.”

Ogbuku promised to support the Eyal Obeyin Annual Festival in order to promote tourism development in the community and the entire Niger Delta.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Paramount Ruler of Ayokoro, Righteous Inegbagha, commended founding fathers and the present generation of the community for their resilience and dedication to the growth and development of the community, and revealed the essence of the awards: “To recognise the efforts of the founding fathers who accomplished the resettlement of the people from the badly eroded site to the present location on February 12, 1958.