NCC plans amendment of regulations to enhance sector growth

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has begun moves to amend some extant regulations with the aim of strengthening the communication sector in the face of evolving technologies.

Umar Garba Danbatta, the executive vice chairman (EVC), NCC, said the regulatory instruments being considered for amendments were vital to enable the sector meet the demands of the ever-evolving digital age.

Danbatta, speaking in Abuja on Tuesday, during a public inquiry on six key regulatory instruments in the sector, said that the sector was at the forefront of innovation and advancements in technology geared towards driving economic growth and societal development.

According to him, “With the advancements in the sector comes great responsibility on the part of government to ensure that there exists an enabling environment for the industry to thrive, through the introduction/amendment of key regulatory instruments.

“The first instrument, the quality of Service Regulations, has been amended to ensure that the quality and standards of service are in line with current realities.

“It is pertinent to add that the commission has also introduced business rules for quality of services, which comprise all the various quality of service parameters, to ensure that they can be easily adapted to meet the ever-evolving and changing trends in technology and different deployment approaches of the sector.

“This will afford seamless communication, foster connectivity and thereby create an enabling environment to thrive in an increasingly interconnected world.”

Other regulatory instruments to be amended include commercial satellite guidelines, guidelines on corporate governance; competition practices regulations and data protection regulations.

According to Danbatta, the public inquiry afforded an opportunity to critically examine and provide valuable insights into the draft instruments.

He explained that the expertise and perspectives of relevant stakeholders will help to shape the final instruments that will govern the communications sector and determine their impact on society in the years ahead.

Helen Obi, director, legal and regulatory services of the NCC, said that the amendments were intended to ensure that the industry continue to evolve and thrive while upholding the highest standards of service.

According to her, the sector has recorded exponential growth in mobile penetration, broadband infrastructure and digital services which has fostered competition, encouraged innovation, and enhanced consumer protection.

“The proposed amendments aim to strengthen our anti-competitive behaviour checks, enhance consumer welfare and encourage innovation among operators.

“Therefore, the proposed regulatory instruments are designed to build on the progress we have made and to steer the industry towards a future that is even more vibrant, competitive, and innovative. They will ensure that we continue to provide high-quality services, protect the rights of consumers, and attract investment,” she said.