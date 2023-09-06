NCAA lifts suspension on XEjet operations

The Management of the XEjet Airline has announced that the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has lifted the suspension placed on its operation due to an insurance issue with one of the aircraft in its service.

In a letter to the airline signed by Musa Nuhu, the Director General of NCAA, titled: Lifting Of Suspension On Your Air Transport Licence (Atl) And Air Operators Certificate (AOC) reads: “Further to the NCAA’s letter on the above subject matter referenced NCAA/DGCA/GC/8/16/628 and dated 30 August, 2023, the Authority hereby lifts the suspension on your ATL and AOC after considering your submissions.

“Consequently, you have been cleared to exercise the privilege of your ATL and AOC.”

Emmanuel Iza, the airline’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said: “The suspension is within the regulatory framework, and we want to thank the Authority for diligently doing its work. We are happy to be back and will continue deepening our safety consciousness.

In his remark to the airline’s clients, Iza said: “We sincerely thank you all for your patience, unwavering support, understanding and cooperation. We look forward to continuing to deliver our premium services to you. Your Safety And Security is always of utmost importance to us.”